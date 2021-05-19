Throwback PHOTO: Mahesh Babu shows his affection for daughter Sitara and it is beyond adorable

For Mahesh Babu, Sitara means the world. In this throwback pic, the father-daughter duo exude warmth.

Through his cute social media posts, Mahesh Babu has always told the world how much his daughter Sitara means to him. Aside from the two other women in his life, Sitara is his best buddy. On the occasion of International Woman's Day, the Tollywood superstar once shared a pic of Sitara, his wife Namrata Shirodkar and mother Indira.

In one of his throwback pics, the 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' actor is seen resting his head on his little one's head in a relaxed way. Sitara enjoys being in the presence of her dad. Mahesh looks all the more dashing when he looks like he is giving in to all the demands of his baby girl.

On Sitara's birthday, Mahesh once wrote, "There is no greater gift than a girl child! Proud of my little one, who's trying to create her own little world on her terms."

Mahesh these days is visible through his social media posts. After the Dubai schedule of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' in February, he has taken a long break from work. In a recent post, the 'Srimanthudu' actor took to social media and thanked the nurses for helping the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. "A big thank you for healing the world with your compassion, empathy and strength..for teaching us never to lose hope," he wrote.

As for his next film, it stars Keerthy Suresh as the heroine. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the film's songs have been composed by S Thaman.

