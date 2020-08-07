  • facebook
THROWBACK PHOTO: Vijay Deverakonda looks suave as he poses with actresses from World Famous Lover

While we are waiting for the actors’ next films, we cannot help but spend the quarantine time looking at throwback photos like these.
Tollywood’s sensational star Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in World Famous Lover. The film had four female leads namely Catherine Tresa, Izabelle Leite, Raashi Khanna and Aishwarya Rajessh. The film, directed by Kranthi Madhav, did not meet with the expectations of fans and it did not do well at the Box Office. However, all the actors of the film did their roles perfectly well and we can never get tired of the photos from the film.

This photo, shared by Catherine Tresa, was taken during a promotional event for the film. Though Aishwarya Rajessh is missing in the photo, the other three leading ladies can be seen along with the Rowdy Star. While we are waiting for the actors’ next films, we cannot help but spend the quarantine time looking at throwback photos like these. Take a look at the photo shared by Catherine on her Instagram space right here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

From the trailer launch earlier today  #WFLONFEB14

A post shared by Catherine Tresa Alexander (@catherinetresa) on

Also Read: Blast from the past: When Vijay Deverakonda opened up on how his character in Arjun Reddy ‘exhausted’ him

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in Fighter directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film was wrapped up before the lockdown was imposed. Fighter also stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. For his role in the film, Vijay underwent mixed martial arts classes. It is being reported that Vijay will be sported in six-pack abs. The film was expected to hit the big screens in summer 2020 release. However, the makers will make an official release date after things settle down.

