Throwback Photo: When Allu Arjun took part in success meet of Mahanati with Vijay Deverakonda & Keerthy Suresh

Mahanati is one of the epic movies from South India in the recent past. The film had a lineup of power-packed cast list including Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Deverakonda. The biopic was based on the life of late legendary actress Savithri. While Keerthy Suresh played the role of Savithri, Dulquer played as Gemini Ganeshan. Samantha and Vijay Devrakonda were seen as journalists reporting the death of Savithri.

The photo shared by Vijay Deverakonda on Instagram was taken during one of the success meets which had Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli as special guests. The film’s director Nag Ashwin and members of Vyjayanthi Movies, who bankrolled the film were also present in the event. Sharing the photo on his Instagram space, Vijay Deverakonda thanked the guests and stated that he missed Samantha Akkineni and Dulquer Salmaan at the event.

He wrote on Instagram, “#Mahanati Parties and felicitations - Last night - I Missed you @dqsalmaan and @samantharuthprabhuoffl Thank you Aravind sir for getting the industry together to cheer for our main man, guru Nag Ashwin & multimillionaires Vyjayanthi Movies”. Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa directed by Sukumaran, while Vijay Deverakonda has Fighter directed by Puri Jagannadh in his kitty. Keerthy Suresh, on the other hand, will be seen with Rajinikanth in Siruthai Siva directorial Annaatthe.

Credits :Instagram

