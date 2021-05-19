  1. Home
Throwback PHOTO: When Jr NTR & his wife Pranathi got a surprise visit from Ram Charan & Upasana

One can see, Jr NTR, his wife Pranathi, who was expecting their second child then, posing for a lovely photo with Ram Charan and Upasana.
South celebs have been setting major goals with their on-screen camaraderie and friendship for years now. Be it supporting each other's work on social media or being a part of success celebrations, South celebs always praising their contemporaries is something we all need to look up to. Today we decided to look back at one of the most precious and beautiful throwback photos of Ram Charan and Jr NTR bonding at home. In 2018, Ram Charan surprised Jr NTR and his wife by visiting their place with a cake on their marriage anniversary. 

Ram Charan and Upasana had decided to surprise Ram Charan and Pranathi by visiting their place on their marriage anniversary. They spent nearly half an hour together and also clicked photos. One can see, Jr NTR, his wife Pranathi who was expecting their second child then posing for a lovely photo with Ram Charan and Upasana. Sharing the picture on Twitter, Upasana had Tweeted, “#happyaaniversary @tarak9999 & #pranathi #abhayram our new bestie. #ramcharan." 

Here's a look at another viral photo of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Mahesh Babu: 

Interestingly, now years after Jr NTR and Ram Charan have come together for SS Rajamouli's big-budget film RRR. It is one of the much-awaited Pan-India films that the audience is eagerly looking forward to. 

Also Read: Jr NTR makes a humble request to fans ahead of his birthday: Biggest gift you can give is to stay home 

The film also has Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn along with international actors like Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in supporting roles. RRR is slated to release on October 13. 

Credits :Twitter

