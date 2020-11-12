THROWBACK PHOTOS: When Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar celebrated Diwali with kids at their lavish house

As Diwali is here, we decided to allow fans to take a peek into throwback photos of Mahesh Babu and family as they celebrated the festival of light with their kids.

Every year, celebrities have grand celebrations and host various private parties during the festival of lights. However, this time Diwali celebrations will be low-key affair due to COVID-19 pandemic. Our favourite celebrities love to party and spread the light and warmth in their best way possible. But this time, there would be less of get-together and more of family celebrations at home. As Diwali is here, we decided to allow fans to take a peek into throwback photos of Mahesh Babu and family as they celebrated the festival of light with their kids.

One can see in the major throwback photos, the superstar bursting crackers with his kids Gautam and Sitara. However, little Sitara and her cute face steals the show. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar lit up the night with their families during Diwali 2015. The entire house was covered with fairy lights. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is on a holiday with his family. The superstar is having a gala time with his kids Gautam and Sitara in Dubai. Namrata Shirodkar has been treating us with some amazing photos of them from their mini-vacation.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu shares latest photo with son Gautam from their holiday; Says 'it is difficult to hug him now'

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the superstar will be seen sharing the screenspace with National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in Parasuram directorial, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years.

