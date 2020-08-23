  1. Home
Throwback Photos: When Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni spent quality time on a yacht in Croatia

From grooving together and having the best time of their life at a party to soaking in the sun on a yacht in Croatia, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's throwback holiday photos are sure to leave you green with envy.
Mumbai
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni are one of the most adorable couples in the Telugu film industry and there is no denying to that. From being supportive for each other during their film's release to spending quality time on holidays, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have been setting major relationship goals since years. The couple is known for maintaining a very matured and balanced relationship. While Sam is super active on social media, Chay is a very private personal and makes sure to stay away from media glares. ChaySam, as called by their fans got married in October 2017 and they had celebrated their first anniversary in Croatia along with their whole family. 

Here's a look at their throwback fam-jam picture from their romantic getaway in Dubrovnik, Croatia. One can see in this rare fam-jam photo, Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni, Amala Akkineni and Akkineni Nagarjuna spending some quality time together. From grooving together and having the best time of their life at a party to soaking in the sun on a yacht in Croatia, Sam and Chaitanya's throwback holiday photos are sure to leave you green with envy. The Tollywood couple was later joined by Nagarjuna and family, and these throwback photos prove they had a blast offshore. 

Nagarjuna had shared a happy family picture and captioned: “Dream holiday over!!! Back to life and back to reality.” 

Check out throwback photos below: 

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni will be sharing the screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan’s directorial titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie was announced last year but due to COVID-19, the shooting got delayed. 

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, will be next seen playing the lead role in Sekhar Kammula's Love Story. The film stars Sai Pallavi in the female lead role. 

Credits :Instagram

