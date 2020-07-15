  1. Home
THROWBACK PHOTOS: When Vijay Deverakonda decided to spread cheer and hired 3 trucks to distribute ice cream

We have always seen Vijay Deverakonda in his swag and cool avatar but there is also a different side of him that he rarely talks about. Read to know.
2824 reads Mumbai
THROWBACK PHOTOS: When Vijay Deverakonda decided to spread cheer and hired 3 trucks to distribute ice creamTHROWBACK PHOTOS: When Vijay Deverakonda decided to spread cheer and hired 3 trucks to distribute ice cream
Tollywood film industry's heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is known to surprise his fans, be it for his fashion choices or roles in the films. Known for his straightforward and bold attitude, the Arjun Reddy star grabs attention even for his amazing and cool social media photos. We have always seen Vijay Deverakonda in his swag and cool avatar but there is also a different side of him that he rarely talks about. We decided to look back at Vjay's one of the throwback moments when he decided to spread cheer and hired 3 trucks to distribute free ice cream. On his birthday a couple of years back celebrated his special day in a unique way.

He hired three ice cream trucks that travelled across Hyderabad to distribute the sweet treat to people on the road. The Dear Comrade star also shared about how he got this idea and it is sure to win your hearts yet again. He had revealed, "A few days of shooting in the Sun made me think of this. What if I got 3 ice cream trucks to drive around the city and give out free ice cream to everyone going about their day in the heat. The traffic cops, the street vendors, students, employees." 

He wanted to only spread cheer and see smiling faces on his birthday. "I am throwing the city a party, these trucks will be travelling through most of #Hyderabad. We will be giving away IceCream to as many as possible nd If you spot them, don't be shy just go and take some IceCream:) smile and enjoy it," Vijay Deverakonda wrote on Facebook along with a few photos of ice cream trucks.

Well, not many know, Vijay Deverakonda doesn't like celebrating his birthday and he makes sure to switch off his phone at 12 on that particular day. 

On the work front, Vijay Devarakonda will be seen opposite Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and it is tentatively titled film, Fighter. The upcoming Telugu film also stars Baahubali fame, Ramya Krishnan. 

