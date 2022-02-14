Throwback PIC: When Dulquer Salmaan had a boys’ night with his buddies Rana Daggubati and Vikram Prabhu

Along with an overwhelming fan-following, Dulquer Salmaan also has some best buddies from the industry like Rana Daggubati & Vikram Prabhu. Back in 2017, the three musketeers got together for Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday.

The stars had a boys' night and sharing a picture of the same the Salute star wrote, “Chillin like villains !” In the picture, Rana Daggubati and Vikram Prabhu are deep in conversation, whereas Dulquer Salmaan is seen giving a thumbs up, sitting in between. This throwback picture is a memorable one for the fans of all three actors. The post perfectly depicts the vibe of their friendship.

This birthday was all the more special for the Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan as it was the year Dulquer entered the Telugu industry with his outing Mahanati. Welcoming his friend to Tollywood, the Baahubali star shared a poster of the biopic. He wrote on Twitter, “Welcome to Telugu cinema my friend !!” These buddies keep calling out to each other on social media and their exchange is highly entertaining.