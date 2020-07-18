Throwback PIC: When Vijay Deverakonda had a fanboy moment with Mahesh Babu, Vamshi Paidipally on Maharshi sets

Sharing the photo, Vijay Deverakonda wrote how he used to fight for the tickets of Mahesh Babu’s movies.

Vijay Deverakonda’s growth in the entertainment industry happened in a few years. He started as an actor for a small role and now he is one of the sought-after actors in the South entertainment industry. In this throwback photo shared by the Rowdy star, Vijay Deverakonda can be seen with Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu and director Vamshi Paidipally on the sets of Maharshi. Sharing the photo, Vijay wrote how he used to fight for the tickets of Mahesh Babu’s movies.

Sharing the photo, he wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Mahesshhhh sir and Vamsi anna! On set #Maharshi. From fighting for his movie tickets to chilling with the man on his set discussing about your work. Full love :)” Well, we have to agree that the actor’s hard work and dedication have taken him to a Himalayan place and he is keeping it up with his laudable performances in all his movies.

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in the action movie Fighter with Puri Jagannadh. The film was wrapped up recently before the lockdown was imposed. Fighter also stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu will be seen in Parasuram directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Hearsay has that the film will have Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. After that, he will be collaborating with SS Rajamouli, reportedly.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×