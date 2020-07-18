  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Throwback PIC: When Vijay Deverakonda had a fanboy moment with Mahesh Babu, Vamshi Paidipally on Maharshi sets

Sharing the photo, Vijay Deverakonda wrote how he used to fight for the tickets of Mahesh Babu’s movies.
3403 reads Mumbai
Throwback PIC When Vijay Deverakonda had a fanboy moment with Mahesh Babu, Vamshi Paidipally on Maharshi setsThrowback PIC When Vijay Deverakonda had a fanboy moment with Mahesh Babu, Vamshi Paidipally on Maharshi sets
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Vijay Deverakonda’s growth in the entertainment industry happened in a few years. He started as an actor for a small role and now he is one of the sought-after actors in the South entertainment industry. In this throwback photo shared by the Rowdy star, Vijay Deverakonda can be seen with Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu and director Vamshi Paidipally on the sets of Maharshi. Sharing the photo, Vijay wrote how he used to fight for the tickets of Mahesh Babu’s movies.

Sharing the photo, he wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Mahesshhhh sir and Vamsi anna! On set #Maharshi. From fighting for his movie tickets to chilling with the man on his set discussing about your work. Full love :)” Well, we have to agree that the actor’s hard work and dedication have taken him to a Himalayan place and he is keeping it up with his laudable performances in all his movies.

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in the action movie Fighter with Puri Jagannadh. The film was wrapped up recently before the lockdown was imposed. Fighter also stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu will be seen in Parasuram directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Hearsay has that the film will have Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. After that, he will be collaborating with SS Rajamouli, reportedly.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement