This throwback picture of Megastar Chiranjeevi with brothers Naga Babu and Pawan Kalyan is pure family goals

When Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a happy family picture with his brothers, Naga Babu, Pawan Kalyan, sisters, mother and proved that family comes first.

Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, and Naga Babu are the mega brothers of Tollywood. Three brothers share a close rapport and love each other the most, which is quite visible at most events. We chanced upon one such 'pure as a gold' picture, where Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu, and Pawan Kalyan posed for a happy picture.

The pandemic and lockdown has brought families and loved ones together, this one picture shared by Chiranjeevi with his kin, will remind you of your loved ones. In March last year, when the first wave of Coronavirus hit and the lockdown was imposed, Chiranjeevi had shared this beautiful family picture as he missed them. One can see, his sisters Vijaya Durga, Madhavi Rao, brothers Naga Babu, Pawan Kalyan, and mother Anjana Devi in the picture. The family seems to be enjoying a good meal with memorable talks in the picture.

Sharing the happy family photo on social media, Chiranjeevi wrote, "On a Sunday before lockdown. Missing meeting the dear ones. I am sure most of you share this feeling too. Hope those times will return for all of us..soon!.” #StayHomeStaySafe.” This happy family picture went viral back then as it is truly bliss for mega fans to witness their favourite stars all together in one frame.

Also Read: Jr NTR and Ram Charan's new RRR poster gets a quirky twist by Cyberabad Traffic Police; Don't MISS it

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi is working for the much-awaited movie of the year, Acharya. Kajal Aggarwal is the leading lady of the film. Acharya is jointly produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under the Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment banners respectively. Acharya was slated to release on 13th May 2021. Keeping in mind the current second wave, the makers postponed the movie’s release. The new release date will be announced soon

Credits :Chiranjeevi Instagram

Share your comment ×