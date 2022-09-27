THROWBACK: Prabhas' most awkward moment that left Anushka Shetty, Rajamouli laughing; VIDEO
A video of Prabhas from an event will definitely make you laugh.
The name Prabhas is now synonymous with success as the actor was catapulted to international fame following the success of the Baahubali franchise. The franchise not only changed Indian cinema forever but, also made Prabhas a very attractive choice for filmmakers. With that, he also got a fan following all over the world especially women who go gaga over him. For today's throwback, we got hands on the best video of Prabhas and it will make you go aww and at the same time leave you splits.
As it is known that Prabhas is a very shy and reserved person, who doesn't talk much. During an event, wh.en he came on stage, he got a grand welcome by women dancers and his expression left everyone in laughter. Prabhas' awkwardness on stage makes Anushka Shetty, SS Rajamouli, and Tamannaah Bhatia laugh seeing him. This fan-made edit video will surely make your day.
Check out the video below:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas has Project K with director Nag Ashwin, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. He will also be seen in the role of Lord Ram in the pan-Indian big-budget film, Adipurush, which also stars Sunny Singh, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan. The actor is busy shooting for Salaar with Prashanth Neel and Shruti Haasan. After wrapping these three projects, Prabhas will begin the shoot of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.
Prabhas has also joined hands with Bhale Bhale Magadivoy fame director Maruthi for a yet-to-be-titled drama. The venture has launched with a pooja ceremony a couple of weeks ago.
