THROWBACK: Prabhas' most awkward moment that left Anushka Shetty, Rajamouli laughing; VIDEO

The name Prabhas is now synonymous with success as the actor was catapulted to international fame following the success of the Baahubali franchise. The franchise not only changed Indian cinema forever but, also made Prabhas a very attractive choice for filmmakers. With that, he also got a fan following all over the world especially women who go gaga over him. For today's throwback, we got hands on the best video of Prabhas and it will make you go aww and at the same time leave you splits.

As it is known that Prabhas is a very shy and reserved person, who doesn't talk much. During an event, wh.en he came on stage, he got a grand welcome by women dancers and his expression left everyone in laughter. Prabhas' awkwardness on stage makes Anushka Shetty, SS Rajamouli, and Tamannaah Bhatia laugh seeing him. This fan-made edit video will surely make your day.