Throwback: Prabhas' photo with his siblings proves he loves to cling to benevolent values and duties

Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the country since the global success of The Bahubali series. The actor, who is often reserved and reclusive in social interactions, does not share too much about his personal life. However, this throwback picture features the actor with his little cousins, from the nascent stages of his acting career. The picture is the first time we get to see a sneak peek into Prabhas in his early days before his Pan-Indian stardom , where he is spending time with loved ones.

Throwback to a Rakshabandhan with Prabhas

The recent Instagram post from Shyamala Devi Uppalapati, the wife of late actor Krishnam Raju. The actor is the nephew of the late actor and maintained a very close bond with his uncle’s family. The picture captioned, “Happy rakshabandhan” is a call back to his younger days where he can be seen relaxed in between his young cousins, enjoying some moments away from the glitz and glamour. The cousins can be seen tying "rakhi"on the hands of the superstar as part of the Raksha Bandhan celebrations.



Upcoming Projects



Prabhas will be next in Adipurush, a 3D animated film based on the mythology of Ramayana. The epic film directed by Om Raut will be releasing on the 16th of June. Prabhas is currently shooting for the big-budget action flick Salaar. The film bankrolled by Hombale Films of KGF fame is directed by Prashant Nee. Prabhas will be seen sharing the screen with Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran among others in the lead. The film is touted to be the biggest action film from Indian cinema till now and is expected to be the KGF cinematic world. The film will be all set for release towards the end of this year. Prabhas is also simultaneously completing his portions for Project K, a superhero film co-starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

