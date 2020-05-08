THROWBACK: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's candid moments from launch of the next film go viral; Fans demand first look

Moviegoers are super excited and can't keep calm to know what's in stores post lockdown. Amidst everything, we bring some unseen throwback photos of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde from the launch of their upcoming film.

One of the biggest superstars in India and internationally, Baahubali actor Prabhas will be seen next opposite Pooja Hegde in their next film tentatively called, Jaan. Directed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception. The film was launched last year and the shooting went on floors a couple of months back in Europe. Well, due to COVID-19 outbreak, the shooting of the film has been put on hold. Moviegoers are super excited and can't keep calm to know what's in stores for them. Amidst everything, we bring some unseen throwback photos of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde from the launch of their upcoming film.

One can see Pooja Hegde looking gorgeous as ever in Indian look at the mahuratam of the film. The stunner was captured in a candid moment while having a conversation with the 'Darling' star. Also seen at the launch was SS Rajamouli as the special guest. The photos from the launch of Prabhas 20 are going viral on social media and fans are only demanding first look of the film. Now that it is nationwide lockdown to fight the battle against the virus, fans are eagerly looking forward to the first look and title of Prabhas starter.

Prabhas 20 is produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creation. The film is said to be a period film set in Europe and Prabhas will be seen in never before avatar in the film.

Check out Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's throwback photos below:

And some more pic.twitter.com/6cP7UfDNjD — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) May 8, 2020

Meanwhile, during a recent exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Pooja revealed Prabhas is super fun on the sets. The actress added that while the Saaho star has the image of being a reserved person in real life, he is totally different while on sets. Pooja called Prabhas one of her most talkative co-star.

