Throwback: Radhika Pandit says ‘I dance to your rhythm’ while performing THIS KGF song with hubby Yash; WATCH

Kannada star Yash rose through the ranks and marked himself as a Pan-India force with the release of KGF in 2018. Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit had shared a video on her Instagram handle from her ‘personal gallery’ marking her third engagement anniversary with the superstar. Both Radhika and Yash got engaged in Goa in 2016. The couple can be seen dancing in a unique style where Yash is handholding every step with Radhika and dance romantically. The couple is looking beyond endearing whilst people behind the camera are totally cheering for them.

Radhika and Yash are dancing in a carefree manner on the chartbuster song from KGF called ‘Gali Gali Main’ which was reworked from the original version by Tanishk Bagchi. Radhika wrote in the caption, “I still dance to your rhythm (Sharing a special video with all our beloved fans on this special day Aug 12th, from my personal gallery!!).” With over four thousand comments on the video, fans of the couple have showered their love through lovely words. One user wrote, “Love you both, best couple, so cute yaar” while another user posted a comment with multiple emojis and wrote “Super dance Akka”.

One of the most awaited films of 2021 is KGF 2 and fans are waiting with bated breath to witness the impact of grandeur storytelling on the silver screen. KGF 2 was initially supposed to get a nationwide release on 16 July but since the theaters are closed due to the pandemic, it remains unclear whether it will be a logistical possibility for the film to release on the given date or if the date will be pushed further.

