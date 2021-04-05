THROWBACK: Rajinikanth to Allu Arjun; South stars who lit candles on PM Modi's #9Baje9Minutes campaign in 2020

It has been a year since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative of #9Baje9Minutes where people lit up candles and diyas as an attempt to spread positivity.

After the pandemic COVID 19 gripped the nations, everything changed and now we all have adapted to the new normal. However, when the lockdown was imposed last year to battle the situation, everything was new to us and we were adapting to the situation. On April 5 last year, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to spread positivity by lighting candles or at their balconies or doorsteps at 9 pm for nine minutes. People from across the country participated in the initiative and showed solidarity in the fight against the deadly disease.

South celebrities including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Nayanthara, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Allu Arjun’s photos surfaced online, where they were seen holding candles and diyas from their balconies and door steps. As it has been a year since the unforgettable event, let us look at the photos of the South stars during the #9Baje9Minutes initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kollywood Superstar Rajinikanth was one of the first celebrities to post a picture of himself along with his family holding a candle outside his residence in Chennai’s Poes Garden. Director Vignesh Shivan posted a photo of actress Nayanthara lighting a diya at her residence. Tollywood biggies Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Allu Arjun also joined the initiative along with their families. Mollywood’s megastar Mohanlal posted a photo of himself along with his family as they all stood up in front of brightly lit diyas. Meanwhile, months after the government relaxed the lockdown restrictions and film shootings were commenced, the nation is witnessing a second wave of COVID 19 and several celebrities have now tested positive.

