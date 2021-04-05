THROWBACK: Rajinikanth to Allu Arjun; South stars who lit candles on PM Modi's #9Baje9Minutes campaign in 2020
After the pandemic COVID 19 gripped the nations, everything changed and now we all have adapted to the new normal. However, when the lockdown was imposed last year to battle the situation, everything was new to us and we were adapting to the situation. On April 5 last year, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to spread positivity by lighting candles or at their balconies or doorsteps at 9 pm for nine minutes. People from across the country participated in the initiative and showed solidarity in the fight against the deadly disease.
South celebrities including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Nayanthara, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Allu Arjun’s photos surfaced online, where they were seen holding candles and diyas from their balconies and door steps. As it has been a year since the unforgettable event, let us look at the photos of the South stars during the #9Baje9Minutes initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
#StayHomeStaySafe #Solidarity #Unity #IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/4LSSsfpVFa
— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 5, 2020
Driving the darkness away!!#IndiaFightsCorona #IndiaComeTogether pic.twitter.com/kNmtQgIuTH
— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) April 5, 2020
The wound is the place where the light enters you
-Rumi
Lighting the feeling of hope, positivity and strength with my family. We are all in this together!
#IndiaFightsCorona #9pm9minutes #StayHomeStaySafe #Heal pic.twitter.com/xaJMIFBn2B
— Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) April 5, 2020
Lets light a ray of hope into the hearts of every Indian. Let this gesture be a symbol of courage to face the dark days. Thank you @narendramodi ji for uniting us during these testing times. We shall overcome! @PMOIndia#Covid19 #9बजे9मिनट #9PM9minute pic.twitter.com/dEZI73fAxe
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 5, 2020
Kollywood Superstar Rajinikanth was one of the first celebrities to post a picture of himself along with his family holding a candle outside his residence in Chennai’s Poes Garden. Director Vignesh Shivan posted a photo of actress Nayanthara lighting a diya at her residence. Tollywood biggies Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Allu Arjun also joined the initiative along with their families. Mollywood’s megastar Mohanlal posted a photo of himself along with his family as they all stood up in front of brightly lit diyas. Meanwhile, months after the government relaxed the lockdown restrictions and film shootings were commenced, the nation is witnessing a second wave of COVID 19 and several celebrities have now tested positive.
