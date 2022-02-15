Throwback: Rajinikanth’s vintage memory with Ilayaraja where they twinned in white; PIC

Celebrated music composer Ilayaraja has shared a black and white throwback picture with superstar Rajinikanth and captioned it “Forever and ever Rajinikanth”.

The duo has given some memorable songs to the fans over time. They last worked together in Suresh Krissna’s film Veera, that released in 1994. And now after 3 decades, the combo is likely to team up for another venture.

Check out the post below:

Superstar Rajinikanth and legendary music composer Ilayaraja may work together in R. Balki’s next. Reports suggest that if all goes well, the two will come to create magic again. The news has created a lot of excitement among Rajini fans.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that director R. Balki recently met Rajinikanth and narrated him a script.

Meanwhile, there were many speculations regarding Thalaiva’s next after Annaatthe but now the wait is over. Rajinikanth has joined hands with director Nelson Dilipkumar for the project Thalaivar 169. Financed by Sun Pictures, the feature film will go on floors this Summer.

Like other Nelson Dilipkumar films, this one will also be high on content and quirk factor.

Pinkvilla learned from the sources that the film in question will see a theatrical release somewhere between December 2022 to February 2023.