Throwback: Ram Charan in a dance-off with Kalyaan Dhev and Sreeja's daughter is too cute for words

Family comes first for our RRR star Ram Charan and this throwback video is ample proof. In August 2020, Ram Charan shared a video of himself along with his niece, Navishka, who is the daughter of Kalyaan Dhev and Sreeja Kalyan.

Ram Charan took to his Instagram and shared a video on himself in a dance-off with the little Navishka. These two are seen dancing to the Baby Shark song. The adorable video was captioned, “Dance off with this darling”. The uncle and niece look cuteness personified in this throwback clip. The actor is often seen sharing such family time despite his professional commitments. Ram Charan also uses social media to share updates from his upcoming film and other projects.

Check out the post below:

Taking about the family, Chiranjeevi's younger daughter Sreeja is likely to part ways with her husband Kalyaan Dev . She recently removed his last name from her Instagram handle and that has sparked rumors of her separation. However, no official confirmation has been made in this regard by either of the parties.

In the meantime, Ram Charan is busy with SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. The actor will be sharing screen space with Jr NTR. Although the film was supposed to release on January 7, it has been postponed owing to the present COVID-19 situation. The RRR team is vigorously promoting the project. Produced by DVV Entertainments, RRR also casts Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris in lead, alonside Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Shriya Saran in ancillary parts.