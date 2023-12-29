THROWBACK: Ram Charan looks unrecognizable in long hair look; acting school video goes viral

Ram Charan is undeniably one of the biggest stars, not just in the Telugu film industry, but the Indian film industry as a whole. In fact, with his 2022 film RRR, he has even gained global attention.

Needless to say, the attention he is receiving right now is very well deserved. Apart from the innate talent, Ram Charan has also taken time to learn the craft that he loves in order to master it. In the latest update, the video of the actor’s first exercise from acting school has taken the internet by storm. The exercise is one which is meant to help the student open up, relax, and acts as a warm up.

Ram Charan on the workfront

The Rangasthalam actor was last seen alongside Jr. NTR in SS Rajamouli’s RRR which came out in 2022. The actor is currently working with S Shankar in his Telugu directorial debut, titled Game Changer. The film is touted to be a political drama thriller, written by Karthik Subbaraj, with the screenplay by the Anniyan director himself.

It is understood that Ram Charan will be portraying the role of an IAS officer in the film, which also includes an ensemble cast including Jayaram, SJ Suryah, Kiara Advani, Sunil, Nassar, and many more. It is understood that the film is aiming to complete shooting by February 2024.

Game Changer has been bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, while the music for the film is composed by Thaman S. Ace cinematographer S. Thirunavukkarasu cranks the camera for the film, and Shameer Muhammed takes care of the film’s editing.

Following Game Changer, Ram Chran will be joining hands with Buchi Babu Sena for a film tentatively titled RC16. Although not a lot of details regarding the film are available right now, it is understood that the prep work for the film has started, and is expected to go on floors in April, 2024.

Furthermore, as per the latest buzz, Ram Charan has also been in talks with Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame, as well as the director of Pushpa and Rangasthalam, Sukumar for possible collaborations. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

