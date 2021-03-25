Throwback: Ram Charan’s wife Upasana relives a beautiful moment with the RRR star as she advocates happiness

Ram Charan will be next seen in the upcoming magnum opus titled RRR which also features Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

We can never get enough of throwback photos and videos no matter how much comes up. While we love browsing through the social media accounts of celebrities to see their old photos from time to time, when they themselves share an old photo and relive a memory, it is even more special. On one such occasion, Ram Charan’s wife Upasana has shared an old photo on her Instagram space and it is one of the most adorable things one would see on the internet today.

In the photo, they both can be seen standing next to a bike. Sharing the photo, Upasana wrote, “Happy people attract happiness in their lives! I truly believe in this.” Before this, Upasana made the headlines after she paid a visit to Ram Charan on the sets of Acharya in Rajahmundry. They both returned to Hyderabad the next day and photos of the couple from the airport were shared widely on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan has a magnum opus in his kitty titled RRR directed by SS Rajamouli. The film also features Jr NTR and in the lead roles and the film will be released on October 13, 2021. He recently announced that he will be joining hands with Shankar for a mega budget pan Indian project. It is reported that the film will be a period drama and it will feature several other biggies. He will be playing an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Acharya.

