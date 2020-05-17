Throwback: Ram Charan sitting beside Upasana in a candid picture from their wedding is super adorable

One can see in the throwback picture, Upasana getting her Mehendi done while Ram Charan sits beside her. The picture was clicked on their Mehendi ceremony.

Chiranjeevi's actor son Ram Charan Teja tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Kamineni Upasana in July 2012. Ram Charan and Upasana are one of the most adorable couples in the Telugu film industry. The duo has been setting major relationship goals since years and most importantly, they surely know how to keep their personal and professional life balanced. Ram Charan and Upasana got married in a grand ceremony in 2012 and many top film personalities from Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema world attended it. Upasana, when she was a teenager, she dreamt of a knight in shining armour sweeping her off her feet.

Well, she got the dream man of her life and over the years, the power couple has proved they are a match made in heaven. Well, today we decided to look back at their one of the cutest and candid pictures. One can see in the throwback picture, Upasana getting her Mehendi done while Ram Charan sits beside her. The picture was clicked on their Mehendi ceremony. Don't they look adorable together? During one of the interviews back then, Ram Charan had said, "I wouldn’t do anything to hurt her," and its one of the most beautiful things said ever.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen alongside Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and is set to hit screens in 2021. The magnum opus also stars and in important roles.

Credits :Instagram

