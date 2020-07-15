  1. Home
THROWBACK: Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ram Charan are the perfect baraati at SS Rajamouli's son's wedding

Tollywood biggies like Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Jr NTR, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty among others graced this lavish wedding of SS Karthikeya last year and also gave fans some wonderful moments of their friendship.
Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's son Karthikeya tied the knot with longtime girlfriend and singer Pooja Prasad last year in January. The big fat wedding was the talk of the town and was attended by who's who from the Telugu film industry. Tollywood biggies like Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Jr NTR, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty among others graced this lavish wedding last year and also gave us some wonderful moments of their friendship. They played a perfect role of baraatis and danced their hearts out on reaching a venue in Jaipur. 

The guests were treated with Rajasthani culture and the best part, the celebs enjoyed every bit of it. Not only that, but they also performed at the sangeet ceremony and a few videos of them shaking a leg made ways to social media. The actors had a gala time together and we are loving these throwback moments of them. Well, now it remains to see if Rana Daggubati will also have a big fat wedding with Miheeka Bajaj or a small affair due to COVID-19 outbreak. We are looking forward to many more such moments again. Meanwhile, check out the throwback videos of Anushka and Rana Daggubati dancing their heart out as they played perfect baraatis. 

Take a look at the videos below: 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be sharing the screenspace for the first time in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to a new updated from the makers amid lockdown. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in supporting roles. 

