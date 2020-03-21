Throwback: Samantha Akkineni's short but significant role in Gautham Vasudev Menon's Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa

STR and Trisha starrer Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa has Samantha Akkineni in a short but significant role. The Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial showed the Jaanu actor as a bold woman, with no fears.

Vinnaithandi Varuvaayaa, which released in 2010, is still one of the most favorite movies of Kollywood. The complicated relationship of Karthik and Jessy, played by STR aka Simbu and Trisha was so relatable and almost all of the dialogues from the film are still being used as pick-up lines by Kollywood fans. The film also had Samantha Akkineni in a short role. Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa has always been known for the laudable performance of Trisha and STR, and now we are here to take a note at Samantha's stellar performance in the film.

Samantha appears in the film towards the end, when STR gets over of Trisha finally, and moves on with his live. He also becomes an assistant director, where Sam meets him as his co-worker. Impressed by his work and everything, Samantha hopelessly falls for STR and takes the lead like a boss to express her love. When STR rejects her love, she still stood tall and went on with her life. Though her role was short, it was too good that she ended up being the female lead in the film's Telugu version, Ye Maaya Chesave.

Meanwhile, in a pleasantly surprising news, the film’s director Gautham Vasudev Menon spilled the beans about the film’s sequel.During his birthday, he thanked his fans for wishing him on his birthday and answered some of the questions by his fans on social media. When one user asked the director about the possibility of VTV sequel, Gautham stated that he would go ahead with the sequel, if STR is ready to act in it. Well, let's hope that everything goes well for the sequel to take off.

