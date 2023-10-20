Throwback: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan groove to Oo Antava in Serbian club; VIDEO

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will soon feature together for the very first time in Raj & DK’s Citadel. Fans of both actors are supremely excited to witness their first collaboration. A huge chunk of Citadel was shot in Belgrade, Serbia.

While there, Samantha and Varun took a break from their intense Citadel shoot. The duo was spotted hanging out in a club, and the videos of them dancing had gone viral at the time.

In the video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Citadel co-actor Varun Dhawan can be seen having a gala time dancing in the club. They grooved to the Oh Baby actress’ song Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise. Well, the song was a smash hit, and it is evident from the video that the craze for Oo Antava is not just limited to our country.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan groove to Oo Antava

Reportedly, the video was shared on social media by someone by one of their fans. The cast and crew seemed to have taken a necessary break from shooting their intense action series. As seen in the video, others in the club cheer her on as Samantha grooves to her headbanging track from the Allu Arjun-starrer Sukumar directorial. The team of Citadel, including Varun Dhawan, can be seen hyping up Samantha in the throwback video.

About Citadel

For context, the Indian version of Citadel is a spin-off of the American series of the same name. Citadel features Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sikandar Kher, and Emma Canning. The series was shot in Serbia and India. The cast and crew have already wrapped up the shoot of Citadel, and the fans are eager to witness what exactly Raj & DK have in store for them. The American series featured Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Citadel agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front

On the professional front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on her much-talked-about acting break. The actress has been taking a six-month break from acting owing to her health condition. She was last featured in the Shiva Nira-directed Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda, which was a success.

