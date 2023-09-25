Throwback: Suriya or Karthi; Who does Jyotika find more difficult to work with?

Suriya and Jyotika are inarguably one of the most beloved couples in the Tamil film industry. They have acted alongside each other in a number of films, including Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, Kaakha Kaakha, and Poovellam Kettuppar, to name a few. Jyotika has also acted with Suriya’s brother Karthi in the 2019 film Thambi. In a media interaction, the actress was asked which of the two was more difficult to act alongside: her husband Suriya, or her brother-in-law Karthi. To this, Jyotika gave quite an interesting answer, which the fans of all three actors would want to know.

Jyotika chooses between her husband Suriya and her brother-in-law Karthi

When asked who was more difficult to work with among Suriya and Karthi, Jyotika said, “With Suriya. It is definitely difficult to act alongside Suriya. We would fight a lot, just like any husband and wife would fight at home.” The actress was extremely candid in her response and gave an honest answer to the question posed to her. Since Thambi, Jyotika, and Karthi have not acted in a film together, their fans are eager to see the two popular stars together on the big screen again.

About Thambi

Thambi was an action thriller that was directed by Jeethu Joseph, a filmmaker who has specialized in the thriller department. The primary highlight of Thambi was the presence of Karthi and Jyotika in it. The hype did not come as a surprise, as the film marked the first time that the two actors worked together in a film. For the uninitiated, Thambi, which also featured Nikhila Vimal and Sathyaraj, had emerged as a commercial success.

Suriya and Jyotika frequently collaborate on projects

Suriya and Jyotika have acted together in several films together, and the couple makes a beloved pair not just off-screen but onscreen as well. Their onscreen chemistry in films like Sillunu Oru Kaadhal and Kaakha Kaakha has been applauded even to date by the general audience. The latter, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, played an essential role in solidifying Suriya as a bankable actor. The couple also owns a production and distribution company, 2D Entertainment, via which they have backed several notable films, including Gargi, Jai Bhim, and 24.

