Throwback: Tamannnaah Bhatia singing 'saat samundar' back in 2016 is a treat for both the eyes and the ears

Baahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia turned a year older today on 21st December. As the diva celebrates her 33rd birthday, let us turn back the clock and take a look at the throwback video of the birthday star from 2016. She took to her Instagram handle and dropped a fun video of singing the saat samundar song from Vishwatma, as she enjoyed a car ride, "Best entertainment while on the go #travelwithtammy #retrostyle @billymanik81 @themadhurinakhale." Upcoming films

Meanwhile, talking about her professional commitments, Tamannaah Bhatia has been paired opposite Chiranjeevi in the much-anticipated drama, Bhola Shankar. She has been roped in as Megastar's love interest in Meher Ramesh's directorial, which will also see National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as the protagonist's sister. For those who do not know, the project is the official Telugu remake of the hit Tamil drama, Vedalam. The highly-awaited project will be released on the big screen on 14th April 2023. Check out the video below: