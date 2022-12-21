Throwback: Tamannnaah Bhatia singing 'saat samundar' back in 2016 is a treat for both the eyes and the ears
Take a look at the throwback video from 2016 of F3 actress Tamannnaah Bhatia singing 'saat samundar' from the film Vishwatma in the car.
Baahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia turned a year older today on 21st December. As the diva celebrates her 33rd birthday, let us turn back the clock and take a look at the throwback video of the birthday star from 2016. She took to her Instagram handle and dropped a fun video of singing the saat samundar song from Vishwatma, as she enjoyed a car ride, "Best entertainment while on the go #travelwithtammy #retrostyle @billymanik81 @themadhurinakhale."
Upcoming films
Meanwhile, talking about her professional commitments, Tamannaah Bhatia has been paired opposite Chiranjeevi in the much-anticipated drama, Bhola Shankar. She has been roped in as Megastar's love interest in Meher Ramesh's directorial, which will also see National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as the protagonist's sister. For those who do not know, the project is the official Telugu remake of the hit Tamil drama, Vedalam. The highly-awaited project will be released on the big screen on 14th April 2023.
Check out the video below:
Meanwhile, the film's cast also includes Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Pragathi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam and Uttej in pivotal roles, along with others. Bhola Shankar has been jointly financed by AK Entertainments and Creative Commercials.
Over and above this, Tamannaah Bhatia also has the Malayalam movie Bandra in her kitty. Dileep is stepping into Mollywood with the drama helmed by filmmaker Arun Gopy. Touted to be an action thriller, the film will also feature Dino Morea, Sarath Kumar, Rajeev Ankur Singh, Amit Tiwari, Easwari Rao, VTV Ganesh, Lena, Aryann Santosh, Darasing Khurana, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Sarath Sabha in crucial roles, along with others.
In addition to this, she will also be a part of Lust Stories 2, the sequel to the popular OTT anthology.
Also Read: Fashion Face-Off: Tamannaah Bhatia or Shilpa Shetty, Who styled two-tone skinny jeans better?
A post-graduate in journalism, Prachi is a movie buff whose every thought is inspired by the silver screen. She is someo... Read more