Throwback Thursday: Here's what Keerthy Suresh did when she lost a bet to Nithiin & team; WATCH

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most popular actresses in the South. She enjoys a huge fan base on social media and often shares glimpses of her life to keep fans entertained. Today, for throwback Thursday, we have one such moment of Keerthy Suresh that will surely make you laugh.

When Keerthy Suresh shot for Venky Atluri's Rang De movie in 2020 with Nithiin, the team also spent time goofing and pranking. Let's go back in time to when she obeyed a punishment from her team upon losing a bet.

The video shows Keerthy doing squats as punishment after losing a bet with the team Rang De. The director and the team pulled her leg hilariously while she does the punishment. Sharing it on Instagram, she wrote, "Here’s what losing a bet cost me."

The Mahanati actress sure knows how to keep her fans entertained on social media and this video is proof. Known for her simplicity and no filter attitude, the National-award winning actress has managed to win hearts.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh will be starring alongside superstar Mahesh Babu in the romantic comedy Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram. She is also teaming up with Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel in Mari Selvaraj’s directorial project titled, Maamannan. The film produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies will also see him playing an important role in the film.

