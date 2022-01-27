Throwback Thursday: Here's what Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata said when asked if he knows to speak Marathi

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are called as the best couple of the South film industry. The couple fell in love on the sets of their first film, Vamsi in 2000. After five years of courtship, the couple tied the knot back in 2005 and are blessed with two kids, Sitara and Gautam. The cute little family never fails to impress with their strong bond and always gives us major family goals.

Namrata hails from the City of Dreams, Mumbai. Namrata’s mother tongue is Marathi. Well, after the couple got married, it is well known that Namrata learned Telugu but the fans were wondering if Mahesh Babu knows his wife’s mother tongue, Marathi.

When a fan asked Namrata in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, “Can Mahesh Babu speak in Marathi?” Namrata’s witty reply to this question is top notch as she said, “I really wish.”

However, Namrata revealed that both her kids, Gautam and Sitara know the Marathi language along with Telugu and English.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will share screen space with Keerthy Suresh in director Parasuram’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film will be released on 1 April 2022. Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas are teaming up for the third time for the project tentatively titled SSMB28. Pooja Hegde will star as the leading lady.

