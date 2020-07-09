  1. Home
  2. entertainment

THROWBACK THURSDAY: Jr NTR and his happy family having a blissful time in this PHOTO is priceless

One cannot help but notice the glowing parenthood in the faces of JR NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi.
3186 reads Mumbai Updated: July 9, 2020 01:46 pm
THROWBACK THURSDAY: Jr NTR and his happy family having a blissful time in this PHOTO is pricelessTHROWBACK THURSDAY: Jr NTR and his happy family having a blissful time in this PHOTO is priceless
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Celebrities and their throwback photos have never failed to keep us glued to the screen. Thanks to social media and internet, we can watch them anywhere, anytime. In this throwback photo, Tollywood megastar Jr NTR with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and two kids look blissful. This photo was shared by the actor on his Instagram space when his second child was born. One cannot help but notice the glowing parenthood in the faces of JR NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR recently made the headlines after he donated Rs 25 lakh to FEFSI to help daily wage workers combat the situation. On the work front, it was recently announced that his next film will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Media reports suggest that the film will be rolled on floors by the end of this year if everything goes as per the plan. This marks the second collaboration of Jr NTR and Trivikram after their 2018 action drama Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, which was well received by the audience and critics alike.

Check out the throwback photo here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The little one is, #BhargavaRam #NamingCeremony #FamilyTime #Bratpack

A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr) on

The film will be produced by Haarika and Hassine Creations along with NTR Arts. More details about the film are awaited. He is currently busy with the works of his next film RRR, in which Ram Charan will also be seen as a lead actor. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the historic drama is the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era. While Ram Charan will play the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju, Jr NTR will play that of Komaram Bheem.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement