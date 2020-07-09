THROWBACK THURSDAY: Jr NTR and his happy family having a blissful time in this PHOTO is priceless

One cannot help but notice the glowing parenthood in the faces of JR NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi.

Celebrities and their throwback photos have never failed to keep us glued to the screen. Thanks to social media and internet, we can watch them anywhere, anytime. In this throwback photo, Tollywood megastar Jr NTR with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and two kids look blissful. This photo was shared by the actor on his Instagram space when his second child was born. One cannot help but notice the glowing parenthood in the faces of JR NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR recently made the headlines after he donated Rs 25 lakh to FEFSI to help daily wage workers combat the situation. On the work front, it was recently announced that his next film will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Media reports suggest that the film will be rolled on floors by the end of this year if everything goes as per the plan. This marks the second collaboration of Jr NTR and Trivikram after their 2018 action drama Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, which was well received by the audience and critics alike.

The film will be produced by Haarika and Hassine Creations along with NTR Arts. More details about the film are awaited. He is currently busy with the works of his next film RRR, in which Ram Charan will also be seen as a lead actor. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the historic drama is the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era. While Ram Charan will play the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju, Jr NTR will play that of Komaram Bheem.

