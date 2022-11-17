Throwback Thursday: Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Naga Chaitanya recreate golden pic of their grandfathers
Mahesh Babu, Naga Chaitanya, and Jr NTR recreate a pic of superstars of the iconic era, NT Rama Rao, Krishna, and Nageswara and give a perfect frame to fans
South heroes enjoy a massive fan base as they have a family legacy in the film industry such as Akkineni, Ghattamaneni, Nandamuri, and mega. Currently, the third generation of their legacies are ruling the Telugu film industry as the biggest stars. It is also a treat for fans to see big stars in one frame and today we got one such pic of Mahesh Babu, Naga Chaitanya, and Jr NTR together. However, what makes it more special is them recreate a pic of their grandfathers.
Here is a perfect recreation pic of Mahesh Babu, Naga Chaitanya, and Jr NTR. A collage pic has surfaced on social media and it shows the superstars of the iconic era, NT Rama Rao, Krishna, and Nageswara in one frame, which is now recreated by their grandsons Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Naga Chaitanya together.
The trio came together and was clicked in one frame at Krishna's last rites, when they visited to offer condolences to Mahesh Babu. The pic shows a path of the new era and the legacy of legendary actors in Tollywood.
Take a look at the pic of Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Naga Chaitanya together in one frame
Also Read: The end of an iconic era with superstars NT Rama Rao, Nageswara Rao and Krishna
Upcoming projects of Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Naga Chaitanya
Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu has collaborated with director Trivikram Srinivas for the project tentatively titled SSMB28. He will once again be seen sharing screen space with the Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde in the much-awaited drama. The makers have already announced that this yet-to-be-titled venture will release in theatres across the globe on 28th April 2023.
Jr NTR will next be seen leading director Koratala Siva's much-anticipated drama, NTR30. As there was no update about the film for a long time, the speculations started doing rounds that the film has been shelved, but the PR team recently cleared the air saying that director Koratala Siva, DOP Rathnavelu, and Production Designer Sabu Cyril have amped up the pre-production work of the film on a massive scale and the shoot of the film is also likely to commence soon.
Naga Chaitanya has now joined hands with director Venkat Prabhu, named NC22 for now. Krithi Shetty has been roped in as the leading lady of the untitled movie.