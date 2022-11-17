Throwback Thursday: Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Naga Chaitanya recreate golden pic of their grandfathers

South heroes enjoy a massive fan base as they have a family legacy in the film industry such as Akkineni, Ghattamaneni, Nandamuri, and mega. Currently, the third generation of their legacies are ruling the Telugu film industry as the biggest stars. It is also a treat for fans to see big stars in one frame and today we got one such pic of Mahesh Babu, Naga Chaitanya, and Jr NTR together. However, what makes it more special is them recreate a pic of their grandfathers. Here is a perfect recreation pic of Mahesh Babu, Naga Chaitanya, and Jr NTR. A collage pic has surfaced on social media and it shows the superstars of the iconic era, NT Rama Rao, Krishna, and Nageswara in one frame, which is now recreated by their grandsons Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Naga Chaitanya together.

The trio came together and was clicked in one frame at Krishna's last rites, when they visited to offer condolences to Mahesh Babu. The pic shows a path of the new era and the legacy of legendary actors in Tollywood. Take a look at the pic of Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Naga Chaitanya together in one frame