Throwback Thursday: Mahesh Babu pampering his kids Sitara & Gautam on their vacation is all about family love

Mahesh Babu's wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar is going back in time and treating us with some throwback photos.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is not only known for being a phenomenal actor but also a perfect family man. The actor makes sure to take some time out of his busy life and even during the shoots to be with his kids Gautam and Sitara. The Maharshi actor sure knows how to keep his work and personal life balanced all the time. Due to lockdown, travel videos and photos are everything that is helping out to keep us going.

Mahesh Babu's wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar is also going back in time and treating us with some beautiful throwback photos. Namrata has now shared a super adorable photo of Mahesh Babu holding baby Sitara in arms with Gautam also posing for a picture-perfect moment. Captioning it, Namrata wrote, "Turning back the clock !! rewind mode on … need all those days back and how !! #goawaycovid19 .. it’s about time. ."

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen next in Sarkaru Vaari Paata co-starring Keerthy Suresh. Written and directed by Parasuram, the film is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

Mahesh Babu will also team up with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and soon, an official update on the same will be made by the makers. The script is written by Rajamouli's father K.V Vijayendra Prasad. Pinkvilla was the first to report that film is set in a space that neither Mahesh Babu nor Rajamouli have ever tried before. Rajamouli will start working on the project after the release of RRR.

