Throwback Thursday: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara tickling big brother Gautam is super adorable;Watch

Mahesh Babu’s kids Gautam and Sitara are the most adorable and this latest throwback video from their childhood is proof of their cuteness and adorableness.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shriodkar’s love story and their cute kids Gautam and Sitara will make you believe in true love and a happy family. During this pandemic, the superstar’s family is spending time to the utmost and Namrata is sharing fun fulfilled memories and throwback pictures on social media by calling it ‘One for each day’ and ‘Memory Therapy'. In the latest post, Namrata shared an adorable video of Gautam and Sitara and we are all hearts for it.

Namrata took Instagram and shared a cute throwback video of her kids Gautam and Sitara, from their childhood. In the video, Sitara can be seen troubling her big brother Gautam by tickling and hitting, to which he can be seen laughing out loud. Sitara and Gautam, look absolutely adorable in the video and also define every brother and sister relationship in this world. Sharing the video on Instagram, Namrata wrote, "All fun and play! Pure innocence #MemoryTherapy #OneForEachDay #TBT.” This video is a perfect throwback as it is all about laughter, love, and cuteness.

Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautam, kids of Superstar Mahesh Babu are one of the most followed celebrity kids on the internet. The love fans have for Mahesh Babu extends to his two little kids as well. Although Gautam is not so active on social media, Sitara Ghattamaneni is an avid social media user and a YouTuber. Sitara also runs a YouTube channel along with Aadya, the daughter of the director Vamshi Paidipalli.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently working on the movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parusuram. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is produced by the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Mahesh Babu will also be working with the director Trivikram Srinivas for his next venture SSMB 28, produced by Haarika & Hassine Creation

