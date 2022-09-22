Throwback Thursday: Nani and his sister's old photo of them laughing is all about 'sibling love'

Nani keeps us hooked with his flawless performances on-screen, along with his adorable social media posts with his loved ones. Back in May 2020, the Ante Sundaraniki star dropped a throwback picture on his Instagram handle. The picture shows a young Nani smiling and posing with his sister. This photo of the siblings is a reminder of the good old times. He captioned the post, "Happy birthday akki ... Love you." Recently, the Dasara actor shared a cute father-son clip on the photo-sharing app. He is holding his 4-year-old boy Arjun in the video and captioned it as, "Happiness". After getting married to his better half Anjana on 27th October 2012 in a close-knit ceremony, the couple welcomed their son in 2018.



On the work front, Nani has signed up to play the lead in Srikanth Odela's action entertainer, Dasara. The Natural star will be seen sharing screen space with the National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh. It might also be interesting to know that the project will mark Nani's first pan-India drama.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri on a lavish scale under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, Dasara is scheduled to hit the silver screens on the 30th of March in 2023. Besides the leads, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab will also be seen in other pivotal roles in the film.

This much-talked-about project has been set against the backdrop of a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Godavarikhani, Telangana. It will feature Nani in a new rugged avatar. Santhosh Narayanan has rendered the music for the movie, while Sathyan Sooryan ISC has headed the cinematography department for Dasara. As Navin Nooli has performed the editing for the film, Avinash Kolla is the production designer of the venture.

