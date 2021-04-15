Throwback Thursday: Prabhas and the history of him giving surprises

Prabhas has a history of giving such surprises and he had done something similar in 2017 as well when he visited a college in Chandigarh on Baisakhi.

Pan-India star Prabhas, despite the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, signed back to back more than 3 big-budget films. Well, Prabhas always has a surprise up his sleeves. He recently surprised his fans by sharing the new poster from his upcoming Pan-Indian project, Radhe Shyam. The Baahubali star has a history of giving such surprises and he had done something similar in 2017 as well when he visited a college in Chandigarh on Baisakhi.

In the year dampened by pandemic, Prabhas decided to treat his fans with a set of new posters of his upcoming romantic flick Radhe Shyam to lift spirits. The fans were ecstatic as they welcomed the new poster with pure love. The new poster of Prabhas' film features him in a polo neck and checkered pants with a vibrant smile. The Saaho actor is returning to the romantic genre after a decade and the fans can't surely wait to see the Darling star back in the lover boy avatar.

Back in 2017, during his visit to a college in Chandigarh on Baisakhi, Prabhas joined the college students and performed a few activities with them "Celebrating the festival of Baisakhi in Chandigarh has been a joyous experience for us. It was interesting to interact with young minds at the university and soak in the vibe of the festival in the city," he said back then while interacting with his fans.

Be it taking up never done before role in Salaar to surprising his fans with appealing and romantic posters, Prabhas sure knows how to grab the attention in the best way possible.

Also Read: Paramapadham Vilayattu Movie Review: The Trisha Krishnan starrer is a jaded film, full of logical loopholes

His film Radhe Shyam releases on July 30 while he is working on other projects- starrer untitled movie, Salaar and Adipurush — all of them being Pan-India movies.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×