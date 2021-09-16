Throwback Thursday: Sai Dharam Tej & Varun Tej turning into trolls for childhood pics is every sibling ever

Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej are the closest Mega cousins and also the popular actors of Tollywood. As Sai Dharam is in hospital due to a bike accident, this funny incident with his cousin Varun is a perfect throwback treat for the fans.

Varun Tej posted a throwback picture of himself with Sai Dharam Tej from their childhood. The picture shows Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej in the coolest shirts and hairstyles. Varun Tej took a dig at Sai Dharam Tej’s hairstyle and wrote on the post, “Love your hairstyle @IamSaiDharamTej #childhood (sic.)” The hairstyle will definitely remind you of your childhood fashion faux.

Sai Dharam Tej returned with the greatest comeback as he posted a throwback picture of Varun Tej from his teenage. Sharing the picture on Twitter, Sai Dharam Tej trolled Varun Tej for his beard and wrote, “Love your beard style @IAmVarunTej #vintagebeard (sic.)” Well, this trolling each other between the Mega cousins will make tour day. Isn’t it hilarious?

Chiranjeevi's family, also known as the mega family is one of the influential ones in the film industry. The second generation of the Mega family, which is Ram Charan, Niharika Konidela, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej, Sreeja Kalyan, Sushmitha and Vaisshnav Tej, share a special rapport. All of them are actors in the Telugu film industry.

For unversed, Sai Dharam Tej is currently hospitalized at Apollo Hospital & is stable after he met with an accident as his bike skid due to mud at the cable bridge, Hyderabad. Cops have also mentioned rash driving for the accident. According to the latest health bulletin, "Sai Dharam Tej is stable and in the weaning mode of respiratory support. The vital parameters and the biomedical tests are satisfactory. The expert team of doctors will continue to observe his clinical condition further."