Throwback Thursday: Shruti Haasan revisits Gabbar Singh days as she shares an unseen dance rehearsal video

Shruti Haasan takes a walk down memory lane as she shares a major throwback video of herself from 2012. The stunner took to her Instagram page and posted a video of her rehearsing for Pilla song from Pawan Kalyan co-starrer movie, Gabbar Singh. Captioning the video, she wrote, "2012 !!! NOW THIS is a major throwback #rehearsals #dance also why was I rehearsing in jeans."

At the moment, Shruti Haasan is in Hyderabad for the shooting of Prabhas co-starrer Pan-India film, Salaar. The film is being helmed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel and it will see Prabhas in never seen before avatar. The makers shot a few scenes for the film ahead of the second lockdown.

Check out Shruti Haasan's throwback dance rehearsal video below:

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan shared an image recently and penned a long note about being grateful, mindful and living a peaceful life. The note read, 'We are not humans having a spiritual experience. We are spiritual beings having a human experience', Shruti elaborated in the caption how the statement completely flipped the script for her, sharing, "I remember reading this a couple of years ago … and something just flipped in my brain - a total paradigm shift. Everyday I am thankful to the universe that holds me up and loves me forward with its particles , opportunities, lessons and light. I’ve learned to enjoy the journey instead of getting stuck in the rut of where I need to be ( a place that most often isn’t determined by us alone ) I hope you feel the warmth of your own light and feel the fire of your own magic in this wonderful life - oh and here’s a giant squishy hug for you [sic]."

Check out her latest post below:

Also Read: Shruti Haasan poses for a cosy photo with Santanu Hazarika before heading to the airport; Calls him 'best mate