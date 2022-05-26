Throwback Thursday: Vijay Deverakonda & Samantha's retro pic will make you excited to watch Kushi

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha are currently the most happening on-screen pair ever since their upcoming romantic film Kushi has been announced. Their friendship, bond, and chemistry has been the talk of town and audiences are super excited to watch them on the big screen. The duo has been constantly sharing pics of each other on their social media platforms, which are going viral. From playing games on phones to pulling pranks, and clicking pics, the duo has been having a gala time together. Well, on that note, we have got you one such best throwback of Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda and it is for sure a treat to watch.

In the photo, Samantha and Vijay can be seen in retro avatars as they posed for a pic in smiles. They look so good together and are complementing each other perfectly well. This picture has surely got us excited to watch their chemistry in the upcoming film Kushi, which looks promising. This throwback pic is from the movie Mahanati, which won National Award and starred Keerthy Suresh as the main lead.

Well, Did you know that Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha previously worked together for Mahanati? In case no, They did, Vijay and Samantha played cameo roles in the film and had a small love story.

Take a look at the pic here:

Coming to Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha shot for the first schedule of film for almost 30 days in Kashmir. The promo video of the title track was also released and it hit the right chord among the audiences with soothing music and chemistry of the actors amid beautiful Kashmir background.

Touted to be a romantic drama, the flick is directed by Shiva Nirvana and Hesham Abdul Wahab is on board as the music composer. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 23 December, 2022. The cast of Kushi will also include Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya, among others.

