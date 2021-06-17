Throwback Thursday: When Allu Arjun called Madras his first home & revealed he'll act in a Tamil film
Tollywood star Allu Arjun has a massive fan base in Tamil Nadu. Especially after the release of his film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, his fan base in the state has increased tenfold. Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has become a household song, with almost everyone from the state still having the foot-tapping number in their playlist. During an interview with Behindwoods, Allu Arjun revealed that he loves ‘Madras’ and called the city his first home.
#Madras is my first home
@alluarjun #AlluArjun #BehindwoodsThrowBack pic.twitter.com/TDhUOXiJjm
— Behindwoods (@behindwoods) June 10, 2021
When he was asked about the director with whom he would like to collaborate, he said, “There are many wonderful directors in Tamil. One of my favourites is Murugadoss garu and I have also liked Atlee's work off late. So I will definitely do a good Tamil film.”
He further added, “Whoever I am today, my fundamentals were formed here in Madras. My dance, my style and everything were inspired in Madras. I have a lot of gratitude for Madras.”