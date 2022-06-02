Throwback Thursday: When Anushka Shetty called Rana Daggubati 'Bro' & shared priceless selfie in happy smiles

Anushka Shetty is currently the leading actress in South India and has a reputation for being highly versatile and staying true to her craft. Over a career spanning 15 years, Anushka has essayed multiple roles which showcased her range as an actor and also proved why she is in such a huge demand among filmmakers.

Anushka Shetty maintains a very low-key life and has a very few friends and one from that is Rana Daggubati. The duo are very close friends as they share a long history of acting together on the silver screen. They have appeared in superhit movies like Bahubali: The Beginning, Bahubali 2 and Rudramadevi which have performed extremely well at the box office. While Rana played the antagonist in Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, Anushka played both mother and wife of Prabhas’ two characters – Mahendra Baahubali and Amarendra Baahubali respectively

Once, on Rana daggubati's birthday, Anushka Shetty shared an priceless throwback pic to wish the star a happy birthday. The pic went viral in seconds as soon as she posed. Well, it an major throwback selfie of Anushka and Rana psoing in happy smiles. However, it was not just the pic that caught attention but her birthday note as she called Rana Daggubati 'Bro'.

Sharing the cute throwback picture, Anushka penned a note, which read,“Happu Happu Happppppuest bday brooo wish u the bestest in life with lots of Love.”

Take a look at the pic here:

In an interaction with fans, Anushka was once asked– “Who is sexier – Prabhas or Rana Daggubati?” Pat came Anushka’s reply, “Prabhas… Rana is like my bro… He calls me brother, I call him brother.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is teaming up with director Mahesh Babu for her next. The shooting of the film will go on floors soon and more announcement about the star cast is expected to be out in the coming days.

Rana Daggubati is waiting for the release of his upcoming film titled Virata Parvam, which has been postponed from quite long time due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film stars Sai Pallavi as the female lead. Virata Parvam will release worldwide in theatres on July 1st.

