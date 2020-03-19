Throwback Thursday: When Anushka Shetty CONFIRMED being in a relationship and how it was most beautiful

In the past, Anushka has been linked with numerous co-stars; however, she has always slammed the reports stating that the only love she has in her life is for acting. Surprisingly, Anushka Shetty had once confirmed being a relationship.

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty is the reigning actress of South Indian Film industry. The stunner made her acting debut with the 2005 Telugu film Super, for which she earned Filmfare Best Supporting Actress – Telugu nomination. Since then there is no looking back for the actress. Shetty's portrayal of Princess Devasena in the Baahubali series received acclaim across the globe. However, Anushka Shetty's personal life has equally been in the limelight. In the past, Anushka has been linked with numerous co-stars, however, she has always slammed the reports stating that the only love she has in her life is for acting.

Surprisingly, in the past, Anushka Shetty had once confirmed being a relationship. In an interview to a tabloid, Anushka Shetty had revealed, “I have had the most beautiful relationship in the past, around the year 2008, but I can’t tell you who the guy is because it’s something very personal. I would have revealed his identity had we still been together.’

She also added that “It was a choice we made, but for me, it still remains a very respectable relationship. But the day I get married, it will be an open thing.”

Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty, who was linked up in the past with Prabhas, had hit the headlines over her marriage rumours with a divorcee . However, the stunner slammed the reports stating why is her marriage such a big deal for everyone.

