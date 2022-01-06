Throwback Thursday: When Chiranjeevi and Thalapathy Vijay dropped by on the sets of Mahesh Babu starrer Spyder

Megastar Chiranjeevi has always been very supportive and an inspiration for many young actors in the industry. In 2017, the Sye Raa actor made a surprise visit on the sets of Mahesh Babu and AR Murugadoss' Spyder. While he was shooting for his film, Chiranjeevi stopped by to pay Mahesh Babu a surprise visit. One can see in the throwback photo, Chiranjeevi, Murugadoss, and Mahesh Babu presumably looking at the monitor.

Having already worked with Murugadoss in Stalin, Chiranjeevi decided to check on how Mahesh Babu's film was shaping. The trio later had lunch together. Both Chiranjeevi and Mahesh were then shooting for their respective projects in the same compound of Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Check out the throwback photo below:

During the shooting of Syder in 2017, Thalapathy Vijay also dropped by on the sets and had a brief chat with Mahesh and director AR Murugadoss. He also watched a few scenes that were shot hours before his visit on the sets.

