Throwback Thursday: When Dhanush made his wife Aishwaryaa blush by singing father in law Rajinikanth's song

Dhanush and his wife Aishwarya are the cutest couple in the South. This video of Dhanush singing 'Ilamai Thirumbudhe' song for his wife, which makes her blush is the best throwback.

Dhanush is the biggest and popular actor of South film industry. He is a multifaceted personality, who is known to be a brilliant actor, wonderful singer, producer, loving husband and a doting father. Although he makes noise with his movies all over the world, the actor is a very low key person when it comes to personal life. Today, for Throwback Thursday, we chanced upon one such video, where you get adorable glimpses of his personal life with his wife Aishwaryaa.

A few months ago, a video of Dhanush sharing an adorable moment with his wife went viral. In the video, he can be seen singing his father-in-law's Rajinikanth song, ‘Ilamai Thirumbudhe’ from his blockbuster film, Petta. While singing the song and flaunting his dance moves, Dhanush walks and points towards his wife, Aishwarya, who couldn’t stop herself from blushing. Dhanush continues singing while hugging Aishwaryaa, making it a sight to behold for all his and Rajinikanth’s fans.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's love story is the cutest as it will make you believe in love. It is said that their marriage is love and arranged. Both families met and decided it would be a good match and proceeded further. In 2004, Dhanush married Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa and it has been 15 years to their incredible love. The couple also have two handsome sons- Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.

On the work front, Dhanush is awaiting the release of his second Bollywood movie Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai. He will also be featured in the Hollywood project The Gray Man, co-starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by the Russo brothers. He is currently shooting for D43, Tamil movie directed by Karthick Naren. He will also be collobarting with director Sekhar Kammula for pan Indian film.

