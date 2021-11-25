Throwback Thursday: When Jr NTR & Akhil Akkineni flaunted their bromance and made fans go gaga

Jr NTR and Akhil Akkineni, despite having a huge age gap, they both share a wonderful bond. At many occasions, the duo flaunted their bond and made fans go gaga. However, we have chanced upon one such video, where NTR teased Akhil at an event and it was pure bromance.

As part of today’s throwback Thursday, we give you this video where Akhil Akkineni and Jr. NTR are seated in the front row at an event. Jr. NTR and Akhil then proceed to crack jokes and engage in a fun banter. As Akhil proceeds to take his phone out and fiddle with it, Jr. NTR seems to prod at Akhil’s thigh much to the latter’s amusement. Watch the video below.

This video not only went viral but this was the first time fans got to witness their bond and Jr NTR's fun side. Previously, in 2019, Akhil shared a pic with Jr NTR and Ram Charan and called it 'most powerful tag team.' The picture speaks volumes of their friendship and how they stand by each other, no matter what.

On the work front, Akhil just scored a massive success with his recently released film Most Eligible Bachelor. He is busy next with Surender Reddy's Agent.

Jr NTR is currently awaiting the release of pan Indian film RRR with Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. He also has two untitled films with directors Siva Koratala and Prashanth Neel.

