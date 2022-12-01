Throwback Thursday: When Jr NTR became a punching bag for his son; WATCH

This adorable father-son post was captioned, "When you become a #punchingbag for your son #karatekid #elderbrat #lazysunday." Although Jr NTR is not extremely active on social media, his Instagram feed is full of such precious moments with his little bundle of joys.

We all love looking back in time and keeping up with the spirit of Throwback Thursday. Here's to turning back the clock and having a look at the old video of Jr NTR with his son. Back in 2018, the RRR star took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of acting as a punching back for his son. The clip features the star happily receiving punches on his face from his little one.

Jr NTR's personal life

For the unversed, Jr NTR married Lakshmi Pranathi in 2011 after they were brought together by their parents. The couple was blessed with their first son Abhay Ram in 2014. Later in 2018, these two once again became parents to another boy, whom they named Nandamuri Bhargava Ram.

About NTR30

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jr NTR will next grace the silver screens with director Koratala Siva's NTR30. While the pre-production work for this untitled film is underway with full force, the project is likely to go on the floors very soon.

NTR30 marks Jr NTR's second association with filmmaker Koratala Siva after the 2016 action-drama, Janatha Garage. Now, coming to the film's technical crew, the camera work for the film will be handled by Ratnavelu, whereas the editing department will be headed by Sreekar Prasad. In addition to this, Sabu Cyril is a part of the team as the art designer. In the meantime, the leading lady for NTR30 has not been officially confirmed as of now.

