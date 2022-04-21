Throwback Thursday: When Kajal Aggarwal, Allu Arjun gave a perfect treat to fans with their bond & wild times

Kajal Aggarwal and Allu Arjun share a very nice friendship for a long time. Their collaborated movies had worked have pretty well among the audiences as well, especially Arya 2 which was released in 2013. the romantic drama achieved a cult status over the years owing to its unique plot, mesmerising songs and the terrific performances of the lead actors, Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal and Navdeep.

Back in 2020, when the world was all about throwback memories due to the pandemic and lockdown, Kajal Aggarwal also took the plunge and shared some memorable throwback pics with Allu Arjun to wish him on his birthday. The actress shared some BTS pics with Allu Arjun from the sets of Arya 2. Kajal and All Arjun look young, full of life and having a gala time in the pics. With long hair and bright smiles, Kajal and Allu Arjun surely make for the best throwback treat one can ask for today.

Sharing the pics to fans through social media, she called them wild times and we surely agree. She wrote “MAJOR THROWBACK (and how!) birthday boy @alluarjun bugsy, so good to see you become the amazing person that you are! (It took me a while to hunt these pics down) @ashwinmawle @pnavdeep26 @shraddhadas43 remember this? :) :)”

Take a look at pics here:

Meanwhile, now in 2022, Kajal has become a mother as she is blessed with a baby boy. The actress has welcomed her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and named him Neil.

Allu Arjun, on the other hand, is basking in the success of his blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar. This is the second collaboration of the actor-director after Arya 2. The actor is yet to get back to work as he just enjoyed a lavish birthday party in Europe.

