Throwback Thursday: When Katrina Kaif bonded with Nayanthara and called her 'Gorgeous'; WATCH

For our #ThrowbackThursday edition, we bring BTS video of Katrina Kaif and Nayanthara as they shot for a beauty brand.

and Nayanthara are two super ladies who are ruling the Indian Cinema with their strong roles in the films. Both the actresses have set high standards with their powerful acting in Bollywood and South Indian film industry. Interestingly, the two collaborated for Katrina Kaif's Kay beauty launch and their fans went berserk. Nayanthara had specially flown down to Mumbai for a photoshoot with Katrina and the BTS video of the two is winning the hearts yet again. For our #ThrowbackThursday edition, we bring BTS video of Katrina and Nayanthara as they shot for a beauty brand. One can see in the video, the two pretty actresses bonding and we just can't wait to see them together on the big screen.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina Kaif praised Nayanthara and called her 'gorgeous'. She had written, "A big big thank you to the gorgeous South Superstar #Nayanthara for coming down to Mumbai in between her hectic schedule to be a part of the Kay Beauty campaign . So generous and gracious ........... forever grateful."

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for an upcoming film with , Sooryavanshi.

Talking about Nayanthara, the stunner will be seen in Mookuthi Amman, which is being jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan. RJ Balaji will be seen playing a key role in the film.

She will also be seen in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni.

Credits :Instagram

