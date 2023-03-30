Throwback Thursday: When Keerthy Suresh took revenge from Nithiin

Nitiin and Keerthy Suresh shared a screen in Rang De which was released in 2021. The duo had earlier during the filming reportedly had many memorable funny moments on the set. One of the more famous pranks was when actor Nithiin took to his Twitter account to share a picture of Keerthy Suresh dossing off between the shot break, while himself and the director were working hard captioned, “Between the shot @KeerthyOfficial relaxing. While we are sweating. This was a fun interaction between the stars and had the fans excited at that time.

The original prank and Keerthy’s funny response

Evidently, it seems that Keerthy Suresh has got her much-awaited sweet revenge on her co-star with her new Instagram post, where she shared an edited photo from the making of the film back in 2020, where Nittin appears to be digitally edited with a funny movement to his head. This has got the attention of netizens and fans are happy for the little revenge that Keerthy was able to get from her co-star. Her Instagram post read, “Hi Arjun, here is my revenge, Love, Anu.”, referring to their character names in the film. Fans are all geared up for a reaction from their favourite star Nitiin and we can hope for some more fun on this front in the coming days.

Upcoming projects for the two stars

Nitiin was last seen in Macherla Niyojakavargam in 2022 and he will be seen next in the yet-untitled “Nithiin 32” which is currently under production. There have also been initial reports of a possible collaboration between him, Chiranjeevi and Rashmika Mandane now referred to as #VNRTrio as of now. Keerthy Suresh had a release today with Dasara, where she shares the screen with Nani. She will be seen next in Bhola Shankar, Maamannan, and other big projects

ALSO READ: Dasara: 10 tweets you must definitely check out before watching Nani, Keerthy Suresh's romantic action drama