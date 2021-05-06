  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Throwback Thursday: When KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit left everyone gushing with their romance at a party

Be it spending time with their kids at home or being together on a holiday, Yash and Radhika Pandit's beautiful moments have always been a visual treat. Here's a look at one such romantic moment of theirs from a private party in 2019.
2462 reads Mumbai
Yash and Radhika Pandit throwback dance video Throwback Thursday: When KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit left everyone gushing with their romance at a party
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

KGF star Yash might have got the tag of 'king of action' but he is also, the 'king of romance'. During one of the parties in 2019, Yash left everyone gushing about his romantic dance with wife Radhika Pandit. One of the most adorable couples in the Kannada film industry, Yash and Radhika danced to a romantic Hindi song 'Tum Hi Ho' from Aashiqui 2 and it was the talk of the town. One can see in the throwback video, they could be seen very ecstatic and much in love. Also, one should notice, Yash is also singing the song while dancing as Radhika looks mesmerised. 

Be it spending time with their kids at home or being together on a holiday, Yash and Radhika Pandit's beautiful moments have always been a visual treat. They look super happy in each other’s company. Their fairytale love story is one of our favourites. Radhika and Yash first met as co-stars on the sets of the TV show, Nanda Gokula in 2004. From being strangers, best friends to falling in love with each other after bagging two big films back then, this Sandalwood couple was destined to be together. 

For our 'Throwback Thursday' post, we have got this beautiful video of the couple that will leave awestruck:

The celebrity couple got engaged on August 12, 2016, in Goa and married in the same year on December 9, 2016. They welcomed their first child in 2018, baby Ayra and were blessed with second child, son Yatharv in 2019. 

On the work front, Radhika Pandit has taken a break from work. Yash, on the other hand, Yash is looking forward to the grand release of KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj and Raveena Tandon as the new addition to the star cast. 

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Throwback Thursday: When KGF star Yash turned chef for wife Radhika Pandit during their vacation
KGF star Yash's kids Ayra & Yatharv saying 'thank you' in THIS video is cute; Radhika says 'they create magic'
Yash becomes brings out his inner child as he plays with his tiny tots at the beach; See PHOTOS
Radhika Pandit plants a kiss on Yash as they both enjoy vacation in Maldives with kids; See photo
KGF star Yash shares candid PICS from his Maldives vacay with wife Radhika & kids; Calls it tropical paradise
Happy Birthday Yash: Radhika Pandit posts a wonderful pic with 'bestie'; Asks KGF star why is he so perfect