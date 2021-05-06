Throwback Thursday: When KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit left everyone gushing with their romance at a party

Be it spending time with their kids at home or being together on a holiday, Yash and Radhika Pandit's beautiful moments have always been a visual treat. Here's a look at one such romantic moment of theirs from a private party in 2019.

KGF star Yash might have got the tag of 'king of action' but he is also, the 'king of romance'. During one of the parties in 2019, Yash left everyone gushing about his romantic dance with wife Radhika Pandit. One of the most adorable couples in the Kannada film industry, Yash and Radhika danced to a romantic Hindi song 'Tum Hi Ho' from Aashiqui 2 and it was the talk of the town. One can see in the throwback video, they could be seen very ecstatic and much in love. Also, one should notice, Yash is also singing the song while dancing as Radhika looks mesmerised.

Be it spending time with their kids at home or being together on a holiday, Yash and Radhika Pandit's beautiful moments have always been a visual treat. They look super happy in each other’s company. Their fairytale love story is one of our favourites. Radhika and Yash first met as co-stars on the sets of the TV show, Nanda Gokula in 2004. From being strangers, best friends to falling in love with each other after bagging two big films back then, this Sandalwood couple was destined to be together.

The celebrity couple got engaged on August 12, 2016, in Goa and married in the same year on December 9, 2016. They welcomed their first child in 2018, baby Ayra and were blessed with second child, son Yatharv in 2019.

On the work front, Radhika Pandit has taken a break from work. Yash, on the other hand, Yash is looking forward to the grand release of KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj and as the new addition to the star cast.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×