Throwback Thursday: When KGF star Yash turned chef for wife Radhika Pandit during their vacation

Yash is truly setting husband goals and this throwback picture of him cooking for his wife Radhika Pandit is a proof.
Mumbai
Yash and Radhika Pandit are one of the coolest and stunning couples in the Kannada film industry. The duo met each other for the first time on the sets of Kannada television serial Nanda Gokula in the early 2000s and has been setting major relationship since then. Radhika and Yash always fill our social media feed with lovey-dovey photos and today, we look back at their amazing throwback picture. Yash is truly setting husband goals and this throwback picture of him cooking for his wife Radhika Pandit is a proof. 

During one of the exclusive interviews with Pinkvilla, Radhika Pandit spoke her heart out on being a proud wife to Yash, Radhika said, "One of the qualities I admire in Yash is he is a very dedicated person, hardworking. Whatever he does, a role or a film, I see him put his heart and soul into it. So it is just not the luck. Whenever he wins any award or is appreciated for his work, I'm really super happy and proud. When he won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, I was over the moon. We had a small celebration at home but I wish all the best and he has many more awards, milestones, good work on his way." 

Check out their throwback picture below: 

On the work front, KGF star Yash will be seen next in KGF: Chapter 2. The Kannada film will release in different languages including Hindi. After the success of Chapter 1, the moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to what's next in stores for them. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 is going to be bigger, better and will bring never before cinematic experience for the audience. 

Credits :Instagram

