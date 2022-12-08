Throwback Thursday: When kid Vijay Deverakonda posed with 'Big Boys' Prabhas, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu
aWhen the handsome men of Tollywood like Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda, Mahesh Babu, and others gathered together under one roof to party and celebrate producer Dil Raju's birthday.
In Bollywood, celebs often come under one roof on many occasions, be it at award functions, birthday parties, or festive celebrations. However, in the South, it's quite rare to see all the stars in one place. So on that note, we got you one such rare moment, when the handsome men of Tollywood like Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda, Mahesh Babu, and others posed in one frame and it's a perfect throwback Thursday.
In 2020, before the pandemic hit the world, who who's of the Tollywood industry gathered together for the grand birthday party of the biggest producer Dil Raju. From Chiranjeevi, and Vijay to Samantha, everyone from the Telugu Film industry were under one roof and had a memorable night. We still remember the star-studded pics.
In fact, Vijay Deverakonda also treated fans with a million-dollar picture with all the 'big boys' of Tollywood. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture with all the superstars of the South Indian film industry posing together. The picture featured Vikay Deverakonda, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya and Ram Pothineni. The Liger actor captioned the blockbuster pic, "The Big Boys and the kid! Last night :)"
Take a look at the star-studded pic of Tollywood actors here:
Upcoming projects
Vijay Deverakonda will be a part of the romantic comedy Kushi, which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead. Helmed by filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, the movie reportedly revolves around an unconventional love story. Furthermore, he will once again be joining forces with Liger director Puri Jagannadh for the forthcoming action entertainer, Jana Gana Mana. However, post-Liger's debacle, rumours were rife that the film got shelved but no word has been made by makers about this yet.
Ram Charan has recently wrapped up the last schedule of his upcoming film RC15 with director Shankar and Kiara Advani. Prabhas, on the other hand, is busy with spree full of movies including Salaar, Adipurush, Spirit and more. Mahesh Babu is preparing to begin the shoot of his upcoming film, SSM28, which has been getting postponed due to his personal life.
