Throwback Thursday: When kid Vijay Deverakonda posed with 'Big Boys' Prabhas, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu

In Bollywood, celebs often come under one roof on many occasions, be it at award functions, birthday parties, or festive celebrations. However, in the South, it's quite rare to see all the stars in one place. So on that note, we got you one such rare moment, when the handsome men of Tollywood like Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda, Mahesh Babu, and others posed in one frame and it's a perfect throwback Thursday.

In 2020, before the pandemic hit the world, who who's of the Tollywood industry gathered together for the grand birthday party of the biggest producer Dil Raju. From Chiranjeevi, and Vijay to Samantha, everyone from the Telugu Film industry were under one roof and had a memorable night. We still remember the star-studded pics.