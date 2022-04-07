Throwback Thursday: When little Rana Daggubati posed for a memorable PIC with late grandfather D Ramanaidu

For Rana Daggubati, the memories of his later grandfather and producer D Ramanaidu is closest to him. On his death anniversary in 2019, the Baahubali star shared an emotional post for his Tatha. He shared a memorable childhood photo with his grandfather and captioned it, “You've left but your spirit holds us stronger and stronger every day!! MISS YOU Tatha #RamaNaiduDaggubati.”

In the pic, little Rana and his brother are being carried by Ramanaidu Daggubati. Another example of the love and respect Rana Daggubati has for his grandfather is a Twitter conversation in 2017. A fan asked the star about his success, to which he replied, “Everything I do in life is a dedication to him. And he will shower his blessing on all of what I do.” The celebrated producer left for his heavenly abode in February 2015.

Check out the post below:

On the work front, Rana Daggubati’s next will be Venu Udugula’s period drama, Virata Parvam. This Telugu flick has been financed by D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri. Now coming to the film’s cast, Sai Pallavi will play the leading lady in the movie, while Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao and Sai Chand will be seen in other significant roles.

Virata Parvam talks about the Naxalite movement that took place in the Telangana region in the 1990s. Suresh Bobbili has rendered the film’s music and cinematography has been done by Dani Sanchez-Lopez.

